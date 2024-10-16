State of the Beavs: Course Corrections After A Tough Trip To Reno + Previewing UNLV
Oregon State football dropped a close contest on the road to a rebuilding Nevada team over the weekend. While the Beavs definitely had bright spots, especially in Jam Griffin's absence, it's clear that they are still growing as a team. Your host Matt Bagley reviews that contest and gets you ready for the UNLV game in Reser this Saturday, while sharing some thoughts from Trent Bray's Monday presser and a few larger college football storylines this week. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
