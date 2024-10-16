Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Course Corrections After A Tough Trip To Reno + Previewing UNLV

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Nevada takes on Oregon St. at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 12, 2024.
Nevada takes on Oregon St. at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 12, 2024. / JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State football dropped a close contest on the road to a rebuilding Nevada team over the weekend. While the Beavs definitely had bright spots, especially in Jam Griffin's absence, it's clear that they are still growing as a team. Your host Matt Bagley reviews that contest and gets you ready for the UNLV game in Reser this Saturday, while sharing some thoughts from Trent Bray's Monday presser and a few larger college football storylines this week. Go Beavs.

