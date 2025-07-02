State of the Beavs: Meet the Texas State Bobcats (feat. Keff Ciardello)
In a special bonus episode of State of the Beavs this week, it's a crash course for Oregon State fans on the Pac-12's newest member: the Texas State Bobcats. Bagley is joined by an expert on the school and its sports teams: Keff Ciardello.
Ciardello covers the Bobcats for the San Antonio Express-News and hosts a podcast on Texas State sports called Win Now or Get Bent.
The two talk Texas State's jump to FBS 15 years ago, their time in the Sun Belt, what they want from the Pac-12, what they bring to the Pac-12, and more. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify