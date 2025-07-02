Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Meet the Texas State Bobcats (feat. Keff Ciardello)

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas State Bobcats quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) throws a pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the first quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas State Bobcats quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) throws a pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the first quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a special bonus episode of State of the Beavs this week, it's a crash course for Oregon State fans on the Pac-12's newest member: the Texas State Bobcats. Bagley is joined by an expert on the school and its sports teams: Keff Ciardello.

Ciardello covers the Bobcats for the San Antonio Express-News and hosts a podcast on Texas State sports called Win Now or Get Bent.

The two talk Texas State's jump to FBS 15 years ago, their time in the Sun Belt, what they want from the Pac-12, what they bring to the Pac-12, and more. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football