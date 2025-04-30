Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football UDFA Roundup + A Bad Baseball Weekend

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following an NFL Draft where no Oregon State players were selected, several Beavers will still still get a shot with a pro team as undrafted free agents. This week, your host Matt Bagley dives into those signings and why their stories matter.

Plus, the Pac-2 football programs have a media deal in place for 2025 and more football transfer portal updates. Finally, while Oregon State baseball are still one of the nation's top programs in the overall rankings, but a terrible weekend against the Ducks doesn't help things when it comes to their postseason chances. How does being swept by the Ducks affect their chances to host a regional? Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football