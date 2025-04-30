State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football UDFA Roundup + A Bad Baseball Weekend
Following an NFL Draft where no Oregon State players were selected, several Beavers will still still get a shot with a pro team as undrafted free agents. This week, your host Matt Bagley dives into those signings and why their stories matter.
Plus, the Pac-2 football programs have a media deal in place for 2025 and more football transfer portal updates. Finally, while Oregon State baseball are still one of the nation's top programs in the overall rankings, but a terrible weekend against the Ducks doesn't help things when it comes to their postseason chances. How does being swept by the Ducks affect their chances to host a regional? Go Beavs.
