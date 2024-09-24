Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: OSU is 3-1 at the Break + Pac-12 Realignment Madness

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Pac-12 is changing again, this time with the addition of Utah State to the group of OSU, WSU, and the Mountain West expatriates Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, and San Diego sState. Your host Matt Bagley dives into what that means and what could still come next. Also, Oregon State football is off this week after a very respectable 3-1 start to the season. With no Beaver football, what should you watch instead? Bagley has the answers. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

