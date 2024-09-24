State of the Beavs: OSU is 3-1 at the Break + Pac-12 Realignment Madness
The Pac-12 is changing again, this time with the addition of Utah State to the group of OSU, WSU, and the Mountain West expatriates Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, and San Diego sState. Your host Matt Bagley dives into what that means and what could still come next. Also, Oregon State football is off this week after a very respectable 3-1 start to the season. With no Beaver football, what should you watch instead? Bagley has the answers. Go Beavs.
