State of the Beavs: Pac-12 Realignment Targets + Good & Bad from the Oregon Loss

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Trent Bray is formally introduced as Oregon State football s head coach during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.
Trent Bray is formally introduced as Oregon State football s head coach during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
It's been a roller coaster of a week for Oregon State sports and the Pac-12 Conference. Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Fresno State will join the league in 2026, but there's still a need for two more teams prior to the start of that season. Your host Matt Bagley goes over the teams that should be watched in the coming months. Plus, Beaver football lost to the Ducks by a fairly large margin. However, there were still signs of growth for Trent Bray's team. Go Beavs.

