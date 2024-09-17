State of the Beavs: Pac-12 Realignment Targets + Good & Bad from the Oregon Loss
It's been a roller coaster of a week for Oregon State sports and the Pac-12 Conference. Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Fresno State will join the league in 2026, but there's still a need for two more teams prior to the start of that season. Your host Matt Bagley goes over the teams that should be watched in the coming months. Plus, Beaver football lost to the Ducks by a fairly large margin. However, there were still signs of growth for Trent Bray's team. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
