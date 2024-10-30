Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Moving Past A Bad Cal Loss + Beavs Basketball Previews

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Joshua Gray (center) blocks California Golden Bears defensive lineman Derek Wilkins (left) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Joshua Gray (center) blocks California Golden Bears defensive lineman Derek Wilkins (left) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Not much went right for Oregon State against Cal. The Beavs can still push through to reach a bowl game, but it's clear that some decisions need to made - particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Plus, Oregon State basketball officially kicks into gear in just a few days for the men and the women. Do Wayne Tinkle and Scott Rueck have their respective squads ready to go in the WCC? Your host Matt Bagley breaks it all down this week on State of the Beavs! Go Beavs.

