State of the Beavs: Moving Past A Bad Cal Loss + Beavs Basketball Previews
Not much went right for Oregon State against Cal. The Beavs can still push through to reach a bowl game, but it's clear that some decisions need to made - particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Plus, Oregon State basketball officially kicks into gear in just a few days for the men and the women. Do Wayne Tinkle and Scott Rueck have their respective squads ready to go in the WCC? Your host Matt Bagley breaks it all down this week on State of the Beavs! Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
