State of the Beavs: What Should the Pac-12's Timeline Be? + Colorado State Visits OSU
The Oregon State Beavers continue the 2024 football season this week with the Colorado State Rams in town. The Beavs have been on a bye week, fine tuning their rushing offense that's propelled them to a 3-1 start to the year. Plus, the Pac-12's next move isn't exactly clear, but they do have a little bit of time to figure it out. Where could the league's next steps take them now at seven members? Your host Matt Bagley breaks it all down and gives you five games to watch in Week Six of the college football season.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
