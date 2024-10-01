Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: What Should the Pac-12's Timeline Be? + Colorado State Visits OSU

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Zachary Card (12) celebrates a touchdown with running back Jam Griffin (8) during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers continue the 2024 football season this week with the Colorado State Rams in town. The Beavs have been on a bye week, fine tuning their rushing offense that's propelled them to a 3-1 start to the year. Plus, the Pac-12's next move isn't exactly clear, but they do have a little bit of time to figure it out. Where could the league's next steps take them now at seven members? Your host Matt Bagley breaks it all down and gives you five games to watch in Week Six of the college football season.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

