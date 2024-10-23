State of the Beavs: What Worked & What Didn't vs UNLV + Oregon State at Cal Preview
Oregon State football is on a losing streak. There was fight in the UNLV loss, but some things just didn't click. Your host Matt Bagley dissects what worked in the close loss to UNLV, and what still needs correcting in OSU's 4-3 start. Plus, the Beavs head to the Bay Area this week to face Justin Wilcox, Jaydn Ott, and the Golden Bears. How does that turn into a win for Oregon State. All that, and Matt's five games to watch this week. Go Beavs.
