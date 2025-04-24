State of the Beavs: Spring Game Recap + Will OSU Baseball Host A Regional?
Spring football has wrapped for Oregon State, and some important questions for the Beavers have been answered. It's been a fairly eventful week for Beaver sports at large, with the baseball program moving into the top three. Will they be able to sustain that success for the final month of the season? Will it lead to them hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament?
Your host Matt Bagley dives into those questions, and recaps the week's recruiting updates for the men's and women's basketball teams. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
