State of the Beavs: The Effects of OSU's Loss To Oregon and 0-4 Start
Oregon State football have yet to win a game in 2025, but the Beavs are through the toughest part of their schedule. Still a rivalry loss to the Oregon Ducks never sits right with anybody - including Beaver football commits. 2026 defensive back commit Donovan Dunmore flipped to Wisconsin earlier this week. Are more decommitments imminent?
Your host Matt Bagley breaks down the after effects of football's loss to Oregon and looks at what Trent Bray had to say about moving the program forward in yet another dark moment. However, Bray insists that the athletic department has his back despite the ongoing issues.
Go Beavs.
