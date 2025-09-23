Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: The Effects of OSU's Loss To Oregon and 0-4 Start

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon’s Bear Alexander, left, moves to recover an Oregon State fumble during the fourth quarter at Autzen.
Oregon’s Bear Alexander, left, moves to recover an Oregon State fumble during the fourth quarter at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State football have yet to win a game in 2025, but the Beavs are through the toughest part of their schedule. Still a rivalry loss to the Oregon Ducks never sits right with anybody - including Beaver football commits. 2026 defensive back commit Donovan Dunmore flipped to Wisconsin earlier this week. Are more decommitments imminent?

Your host Matt Bagley breaks down the after effects of football's loss to Oregon and looks at what Trent Bray had to say about moving the program forward in yet another dark moment. However, Bray insists that the athletic department has his back despite the ongoing issues.

Go Beavs.

MORE: 3 Areas Oregon State Football Can Improve Going Forward

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football