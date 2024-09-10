Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Why CFB Rivalries Still Matter + Oregon Preparations

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Nov 26, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jam Griffin (8) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks linebacker Mase Funa (18) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jam Griffin (8) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks linebacker Mase Funa (18) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
This week, your Oregon State Beavers host their biggest rival in the #9 Oregon Ducks. It's huge matchup for a young Beavers' team. But in this new age of college football, what weight do rivalries still carry? Your host Matt Bagley dives into that question. Plus, reviewing the Beavers' performance in the 21-0 win at San Diego State as the running game and the defense continue to become their identity. Go Beavs.

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

