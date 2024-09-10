State of the Beavs: Why CFB Rivalries Still Matter + Oregon Preparations
This week, your Oregon State Beavers host their biggest rival in the #9 Oregon Ducks. It's huge matchup for a young Beavers' team. But in this new age of college football, what weight do rivalries still carry? Your host Matt Bagley dives into that question. Plus, reviewing the Beavers' performance in the 21-0 win at San Diego State as the running game and the defense continue to become their identity. Go Beavs.
RELATED: 3 Things We Learned From Oregon State's Week Two Win Over San Diego State
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify