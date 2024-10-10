The 90-Year-Old Record Oregon State's Trent Bray Broke This Week
To start Trent Bray's first season as the head coach of his alma mater, the Oregon State Beavers are up to a 4-1 record after last weekend's win over Colorado State. Bray was promoted from his old defensive coordinator post following the 2023 season and Jonathan Smith's departure for Michigan State.
In over a century of football, Oregon State has had over 30 head coaches. Only two since the first year of FDR's presidency have won four of their first five games as head coach: Lon Stiner in 1933, and now Bray in 2024.
Stiner finished his first season with the Beavers 6-2-2 back in the day. Stiner famously went on to lead the Beavers to their first Rose Bowl appearance and win at the end of the 1941 season.
At the heart of Oregon State's success has been a highly successful rushing attack, currently averaging 264.4 yards on the ground per game. The Beavers also lead the nation in average time of possession with 36:37 per game.
The Beavers will look to make it 5-1 on Saturday at Nevada. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM PT on CBS Sports Network. Bray believes this stretch of games in the month of October will provide an even clearer picture of who his team really is.
"We talk about separation happening in October," Bray noted during his media availability. "That's where teams start to separate themselves from each other and these next three games against really good opponents is going to be big for us to separate from everyone else in the country and put ourselves in a position to have that last final stretch to get where we want to go."
