TRANSFER PORTAL: Beavs Starting Corner Andre Jordan Jr. On The Move
Per 247Sports, Oregon State sophomore cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens for the winter window on December 9.
In 11 games this season, including nine starts, the 6'1" Federal Way (Washington) product made 27 tackles with two tackles for loss and four pass breakups. As a true freshman in 2023, Jordan appeared in seven games with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
Coming out of the 2023 recruiting class, Jordan originally chose the Beavers over offers from Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Virginia Tech.
Jordan joins linebacker DJ Wesolak as the second Beaver to enter the portal in this cycle. He will have two full seasons of eligibility remaining, unless he utilizes a redshirt.
The Beavs finished Trent Bray's first season as the head coach with a record of 5-7. OSU's defense allowed 29.92 points per game and 399.9 yards per game in 2024
