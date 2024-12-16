Oregon State Beavers On SI

TRANSFER PORTAL: Former Oregon State Lineman Luka Vincic Reuniting With Jonathan Smith At Michigan State

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Luka Vincic (63) and long snapper Jackson Robertson (40) watch a game tying field goal that forced overtime during the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Offensive lineman Luka Vincic bid farewell to Oregon State last week, entering the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining. The Bothell, Washington product committed to Michigan State on Sunday in a post to X.

Vincic will rejoin former Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith in East Lansing. Smith went 5-7 in his first season as Michigan State's head coach after leaving the Beavers last December.

Over the past three seasons, Vincic appeared in 22 games for OSU. In 2024, he appeared in 10 and started two at center. Vincic also made multiple appearances at right guard this season. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 6.71 yards per attempt this past season.

Vincic is the first Oregon State player from this past season's team to commit to a new school.

Joe Londergan
