Oregon State Beavers On SI

TRANSFER PORTAL: Miami Tight End Riley Williams Commits To Oregon State

Joe Londergan

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) stiff arms Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Keli Lawson (0) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) stiff arms Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Keli Lawson (0) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers have added a veteran tight end with serious size to their roster for 2025.

Portland native Riley Williams announced his commitment to Trent Bray's program via X on Saturday afternoon. Williams spent the first two seasons of his college career at the University of Miami. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and has not used his redshirt.

Williams began his high school career at Portland's Central Catholic High School before moving to Florida to play his senior season at IMG Academy. He was a consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2023. In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Williams appeared in 21 games, catching 15 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Williams' commitment comes one day after OSU tight end coach Jon Boyer was reported to be leaving for Corvallis for Michigan State.

At 6'6" and 240 pounds, Williams adds considerable size to the Beavs' tight end group for Bray's second season at the helm. He is the 11th reported member of Oregon State's incoming transfer portal class for 2025.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State TE Coach Jon Boyer Reportedly Joining Jonathan Smith At Michigan State

State of the Beavs: Welcome To The WCC + Happy New Year!

Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Beat LMU 59-56 for Third Win in a Row

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football