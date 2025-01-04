TRANSFER PORTAL: Miami Tight End Riley Williams Commits To Oregon State
The Oregon State Beavers have added a veteran tight end with serious size to their roster for 2025.
Portland native Riley Williams announced his commitment to Trent Bray's program via X on Saturday afternoon. Williams spent the first two seasons of his college career at the University of Miami. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and has not used his redshirt.
Williams began his high school career at Portland's Central Catholic High School before moving to Florida to play his senior season at IMG Academy. He was a consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2023. In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Williams appeared in 21 games, catching 15 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.
Williams' commitment comes one day after OSU tight end coach Jon Boyer was reported to be leaving for Corvallis for Michigan State.
At 6'6" and 240 pounds, Williams adds considerable size to the Beavs' tight end group for Bray's second season at the helm. He is the 11th reported member of Oregon State's incoming transfer portal class for 2025.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State TE Coach Jon Boyer Reportedly Joining Jonathan Smith At Michigan State
State of the Beavs: Welcome To The WCC + Happy New Year!
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Beat LMU 59-56 for Third Win in a Row