TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State DB Andre Jordan Jr. Commits To UCLA For 2025
After entering the transfer portal two weeks ago, Oregon State Beavers cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. will continue his college career with the UCLA Bruins. Jordan announced his commitment to DeShaun Foster's program via Instagram on Monday evening.
In 11 games as a sophomore in 2024, including nine starts, the 6'1" Federal Way (Washington) product made 27 tackles with two tackles for loss and four pass breakups. As a true freshman in 2023, Jordan appeared in seven games with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
Jordan joins a Bruins' team that allowed 244.7 passing yards per game in 2024, second-most in the Big Ten, as well as 25.2 points per game. UCLA finished with a 5-7 record in their first season in the conference.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Oregon State Gains Interior DL Transfer
TRANSFER PORTAL: Former Oregon State Lineman Luka Vincic Reuniting With Jonathan Smith At Michigan State
Oregon State Beavers Lose Two Critical Linebackers To Transfer Portal