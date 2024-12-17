Oregon State Beavers On SI

TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State DB Andre Jordan Jr. Commits To UCLA For 2025

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (27) and Colorado State Rams wide receiver Armani Winfield (1) battle for the ball during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (27) and Colorado State Rams wide receiver Armani Winfield (1) battle for the ball during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
After entering the transfer portal two weeks ago, Oregon State Beavers cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. will continue his college career with the UCLA Bruins. Jordan announced his commitment to DeShaun Foster's program via Instagram on Monday evening.

In 11 games as a sophomore in 2024, including nine starts, the 6'1" Federal Way (Washington) product made 27 tackles with two tackles for loss and four pass breakups. As a true freshman in 2023, Jordan appeared in seven games with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

Jordan joins a Bruins' team that allowed 244.7 passing yards per game in 2024, second-most in the Big Ten, as well as 25.2 points per game. UCLA finished with a 5-7 record in their first season in the conference.

