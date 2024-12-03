Oregon State Beavers On SI

TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State LB DJ Wesolak Seeking New Home

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of the transfer portal officially opening for the winter, we now know the first Oregon State Beaver that will be hitting said portal.

Oregon State linebacker DJ Wesolak seemingly confirmed his plans to enter the portal over the weekend via social media, reposting a link to a 247Sports story about his intentions.

A Missouri native, Wesolak spent his two years at Mizzou and used a redshirt. He appeared in three games this season for the Beaversand made two total tackles. He is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining.

Wesolak is also a former four-star high school recruit and was rated as the #26 edge rusher in the nation for the class of 2022.

The Transfer portal will be open for the winter window from December 9 to December 28, 2024.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Football Drops Out of Top 100 in SP+ Rankings After Boise State Loss

RECAP: Boise State Broncos Buck Oregon State Beavers, 34-18

RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star OT Maddox Conway of Cypress, Texas Commits to Oregon State

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football