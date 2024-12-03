TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State LB DJ Wesolak Seeking New Home
Ahead of the transfer portal officially opening for the winter, we now know the first Oregon State Beaver that will be hitting said portal.
Oregon State linebacker DJ Wesolak seemingly confirmed his plans to enter the portal over the weekend via social media, reposting a link to a 247Sports story about his intentions.
A Missouri native, Wesolak spent his two years at Mizzou and used a redshirt. He appeared in three games this season for the Beaversand made two total tackles. He is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining.
Wesolak is also a former four-star high school recruit and was rated as the #26 edge rusher in the nation for the class of 2022.
The Transfer portal will be open for the winter window from December 9 to December 28, 2024.
