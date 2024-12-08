TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy Enters Portal
After one season with the program, Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy will enter the transfer portal. McCoy will be a redshirt senior in 2025 with one year of eligibility remaining. The California native spent three seasons at Idaho before transferring to Oregon State for the 2024 season.
In 2023, McCoy was a team captain at Idaho and a finalist for the 2023 Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the FCS.
McCoy announced his intention to move on from Trent Bray's program via X on Saturday evening.
"Beaver Nation, after much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal," McCoy stated. "This past year has been an incredible experience and I'm beyond grateful for our coaches, my teammates, the staff, and the amazing fans that showed out each week. I may be leaving but Corvallis will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything!"
McCoy ends his time as a Beaver with 123 completions on 202 attempts for 1300 yards through the air with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He ran 59 times for 328 yards and five touchdowns.
McCoy won the starting job in fall camp and started the first seven games of the season. He was then benched during the Cal game in favor of Ben Gulbranson. When Gulbranson was injured for the Beavs' game Air Force, McCoy returned to the starting role, but was used sparingly in favor of Gabarri Johnson. McCoy also saw only a few snaps in the season finale at Boise State.
Gulbranson and Johnson are still on the team moving into 2025. It's unclear who the frontrunner for the starting job would be at this point.
The transfer portal opens on Monday. McCoy is the third Beaver to make his intentions to enter the portal known.
