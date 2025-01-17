Oregon State Beavers On SI

Trent Bray Promotes Beavs' QC Coach Kharyee Marshall To Defensive Assistant Role

Joe Londergan

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon State Beavers helmet at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After Oregon State defensive coordinator Keith Heyward resigned this week, head coach Trent Bray has made another staffing change. Kharyee Marshall was officially promoted by Bray on Wednesday to an assistant coach role, where he will coach the Beavs' edge defenders.

Marshall spent last season, his first with OSU, as a defensive quality control coach.

In a statement released Wednesday, Bray said of Marshall "Kharyee served OSU well in quality control last season and is well-deserving of the role as an assistant coach, leading the edges. He's spent his entire coaching career in the Pacific Northwest and knows what it takes to be successful."

A former Boise State player, Marshall also has coaching experience at his alma mater, as well as Oregon and the College of Idaho.

As Marshall takes over the edges role, the Beavers are coming off a 2024 season where they achieved the lowest team sack total in FBS with seven. Nikko Taylor led the team with 2.5

