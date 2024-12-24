Oregon State Beavers On SI

USC Linebacker Raesjon Davis Will Transfer To Oregon State For 2025

Joe Londergan

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Raesjon Davis (9) celebrates after an interception in the second half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Raesjon Davis (9) celebrates after an interception in the second half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oregon State's decent start to the winter transfer portal period continued over the weekend with the commitment of former four-star recruit Raesjon Davis. Davis spent the previous four seasons with the USC Trojans.

Davis announced his commitment to Oregon State via X on Saturday.

Davis will have one season of eligibility remaining. Over the previous four, he appeared in 37 games with 31 tackles and one tackle for a loss. He started four games for the Trojans in 2023. This past season, he appeared in only three games, preserving his redshirt.

The Mater Dei High School product fills an important and recent hole in the Beavs' roster. Veteran linebacker Melvin Jordan announced his decsion to leave Oregon State for Georgia Tech over the weekend, with OSU linebacker Isaiah Chisom also in the transfer portal.

Davis is one of ten players to commit to Oregon State's transfer class this December, as of Monday, December 23.

