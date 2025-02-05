Veteran Coach Returns To Oregon State Football in Quality Control Role
Oregon State head football coach Trent Bray announced Tuesday that a familiar face to will be rejoining the Beavers' program in 2025.
Danny Langsdorf, who served as the Beavs' offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2013, returns to Corvallis in the role of Senior Quality Control Analyst. Langsdorf also previously had a stint as Oregon State's tight ends coach in 1997 and 1998.
The 52-year-old McMinnville High School product most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Temple from 2022 to 2024 under Stan Drayton. Drayton was fired ten games into the season and most of the staff was not retained.
Langsdorf's coaching resume also includes Nebraska, Oregon, Fresno State, UNLV, and Colorado, along with multiple stops as an assistant in the NFL and CFL.
"I'm excited to have Coach Langsdorf re-join the Oregon State program," Bray said. "He made an impact at Oregon State as an assistant coach and is going to be a valuable part of our staff going forward."
Oregon State opens the 2025 season on August 30 at home against Cal.
