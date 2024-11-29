Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Anthony Hankerson Keeps Oregon State Alive With 83-Yard Touchdown Run At Boise State

Joe Londergan

Nov 29, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) is upended by Boise State Broncos cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) during the first quarter at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) is upended by Boise State Broncos cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) during the first quarter at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers need a win in their final regular season game in order to qualify for the postseason. However, that's easier said than done against a highly effective Boise State team ranked #11 in the nation.

While the Beavers entered halftime down two touchdowns (21-7) to the Broncos, it would have been worse if not for an 83-yard touchdown run by running back Anthony Hankerson, capitalizing on an earlier fumble by the Broncos.

The Beavs face the Broncos on FOX as part of this weekend's Black Friday slate. A win for OSU would make them 6-6 to finish Trent Bray's first season as head coach.

Stay tuned to Oregon State Beavers On SI for more updates!

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star OT Maddox Conway of Cypress, Texas Commits to Oregon State

Oregon State Offensive Line Coach Kyle DeVan Nominated For Broyles Award

State of the Beavs: Claiming The Pac-2 Title + Optimism For Beaver MBB

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football