WATCH: Anthony Hankerson Keeps Oregon State Alive With 83-Yard Touchdown Run At Boise State
The Oregon State Beavers need a win in their final regular season game in order to qualify for the postseason. However, that's easier said than done against a highly effective Boise State team ranked #11 in the nation.
While the Beavers entered halftime down two touchdowns (21-7) to the Broncos, it would have been worse if not for an 83-yard touchdown run by running back Anthony Hankerson, capitalizing on an earlier fumble by the Broncos.
The Beavs face the Broncos on FOX as part of this weekend's Black Friday slate. A win for OSU would make them 6-6 to finish Trent Bray's first season as head coach.
Stay tuned to Oregon State Beavers On SI for more updates!
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
RECRUITING: 2025 3-Star OT Maddox Conway of Cypress, Texas Commits to Oregon State
Oregon State Offensive Line Coach Kyle DeVan Nominated For Broyles Award
State of the Beavs: Claiming The Pac-2 Title + Optimism For Beaver MBB