WATCH: Former Beav Brandin Cooks Grabs His First Touchdown of the 2024 NFL Season
Oregon State Beavers legend Brandin Cooks helped his Dallas Cowboys start the season with a win on Sunday. Dallas beat the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 33-17 to open the 2024 campaign.
In the first quarter, quarterback Dak Prescott made a throw while back pedaling at Cleveland's 30-yard line. The ball found Cooks, wide open near the end zone.
Cooks finished the game with four catches for forty yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He also had one five-yard rush in the win.
Dallas' season continues on September 15 when they host the New Orleans Saints. Cooks is now in his 11th season in the NFL.
Other Reading Material from On SI
RECAP: Oregon State Shutout San Diego State 21-0 on the Road
Oregon State Broke A 48-Year-Old Program Record In Week 2 Win at San Diego State
Pair of Sophomore Guards Will Have to Step Up for Oregon State in 2024-25