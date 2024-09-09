Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Former Beav Brandin Cooks Grabs His First Touchdown of the 2024 NFL Season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) eyes down a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oregon State Beavers legend Brandin Cooks helped his Dallas Cowboys start the season with a win on Sunday. Dallas beat the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 33-17 to open the 2024 campaign.

In the first quarter, quarterback Dak Prescott made a throw while back pedaling at Cleveland's 30-yard line. The ball found Cooks, wide open near the end zone.

Cooks finished the game with four catches for forty yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He also had one five-yard rush in the win.

Dallas' season continues on September 15 when they host the New Orleans Saints. Cooks is now in his 11th season in the NFL.

