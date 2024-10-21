WATCH: Gevani McCoy's Career-Long Touchdown Rush Against UNLV
Oregon State fell to 4-3 this past weekend with a 33-25 loss to UNLV. It wasn't the Beavers' best day as a whole, however quarterback Gevani McCoy made a few critical plays to give the Beavers a chance.
Notably, in the second quarter, McCoy escaped a blitz by taking off upfield, weaving through the UNLV defense for a 71-yard touchdown run. The run was the longest of McCoy's college football career, even dating back to his days with the Idaho Vandals.
This season, the transfer QB is second on the team in rushing touchdowns with five.
McCoy finished 21-of-37 through the air for 231 yards with 81 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. With 137 rushing yards in-total, Oregon State turned in their second-worst rushing performance of the season in the loss. McCoy put the blame on himself postgame.
"I just have to play better and just put my teams in a position to succeed," McCoy said. "I just think that we just shot ourselves in the foot a few times and got behind the sticks [on first and second down]."
Oregon State return to the field this Saturday, October 26 at Cal.
