Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Oregon State Football Coach Trent Bray Talks Rivalry Game Against Oregon Ducks

Joe Londergan

Trent Bray is formally introduced as Oregon State football s head coach during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.
Trent Bray is formally introduced as Oregon State football s head coach during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers look to be on the right track after a 2-0 start to the 2024 season. The path forward gets considerably tougher now as the Oregon Ducks visit Reser Stadium this Saturday in the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War.

Bray spoke with the media Monday in anticipation of that matchup and gave an idea of what to expect from his running game, and more. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

-On the team's growing offensive identity: "As fall camp went on, this became who we were."
-Being able to compete in a national spotlight against a good team is, arguably, more important to players than the actual rivalry.
-On being more focused on being 3-0 than specifically winning the rivalry game: "That's how you live in football. It's a vacuum. It's a week. You got a short time to prepare a short time to get ready and then you got to go out and do it. So it didn't matter what happened the week before, what's going to happen the next week, it's really just a condensed... all your energy, all your your mental capacities working towards that one thing."

Other Reading Material from On SI

RECAP: Oregon State Shutout San Diego State 21-0 on the Road

Oregon State Broke A 48-Year-Old Program Record In Week 2 Win at San Diego State

3 Things We Learned From Oregon State's Week Two Win Over San Diego State

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football