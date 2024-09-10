WATCH: Oregon State Football Coach Trent Bray Talks Rivalry Game Against Oregon Ducks
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers look to be on the right track after a 2-0 start to the 2024 season. The path forward gets considerably tougher now as the Oregon Ducks visit Reser Stadium this Saturday in the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War.
Bray spoke with the media Monday in anticipation of that matchup and gave an idea of what to expect from his running game, and more. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On the team's growing offensive identity: "As fall camp went on, this became who we were."
-Being able to compete in a national spotlight against a good team is, arguably, more important to players than the actual rivalry.
-On being more focused on being 3-0 than specifically winning the rivalry game: "That's how you live in football. It's a vacuum. It's a week. You got a short time to prepare a short time to get ready and then you got to go out and do it. So it didn't matter what happened the week before, what's going to happen the next week, it's really just a condensed... all your energy, all your your mental capacities working towards that one thing."
