WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Commends Beavs Following Road Win At SDSU

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray prepares the team for the upcoming football season during a practice on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray prepares the team for the upcoming football season during a practice on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon State Beavers moved to 2-0 this past week with a 21-0 shutout victory on the road against San Diego State. Once again, the running game played a huge role, as the Beavers rushed for 237 yards and held possession of the ball for 41 minutes.

Trent Bray briefly met with members of the Oregon State media following the win. That clip is available to watch below.

-"I thought they did a great job making them earn everything, just keeping the ball in front of us."

-On the running game: "That's just who we are. Fourth quarter, wear them out, and take it home in the fourth quarter. So that was good."

-On getting a road win: "Great teams travel. If we want to do what we're going to do this year, then we gotta go win on the road. So this was a good start."

