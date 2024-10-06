Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Praises Resilient Beavers For Overtime Win

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
On what was, nationwide, a wild college football Saturday in Week Six, Oregon State had a wild finish of theri own. The Oregon State Beavers were able to finish off Colorado State, a future Pac-12 conference mate, 39-31 in double overtime to move to 4-1 on the 2024 season.

First-year head coach Trent Bray spoke with the media following the win, praising the way his team fought through adversity to secure the victory and performed well in situations where there was little room for error. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

-No official word on extent of Jam Griffin's injury or an idea of when he could return.
-"Obviously that fourth quarter was hard but those guys stepped up and made plays when they needed to be made."
-On Gevani McCoy's clutch factor: "You look at what we were able to do to close out both halves...and really all season we've scored or put ourselves in a position to score in every single game and left no time for the other team. He's just a clutch player."

Published
