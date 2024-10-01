Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Previews Colorado State Game

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray on the sideline during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray on the sideline during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers return to the gridiron this week after a bye week and a 3-1 start. Head coach Trent Bray will try to keep that momentum going this Saturday at Reser Stadium and move one step closer to bowl eligibility in his first season at the helm.

Bray met with the media this week to discuss the Colorado State matchup. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

- On growing the passing game: "We want shots down the field to come off the run game."
- Bray gives his key stats to look for on defense.
- Defensive back Noble Thomas is out.
- CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and receiver Tory Horton present the biggest challenge from the Rams.

More Reading Material From On SI

State of the Beavs: What Should the Pac-12's Timeline Be? + Colorado State Visits OSU

3 Things We Learned About Oregon State Football Opponents During The Bye Week

Oregon State Stays Put In Week Six SP+ Rankings Following Bye

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football