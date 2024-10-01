WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Previews Colorado State Game
The Oregon State Beavers return to the gridiron this week after a bye week and a 3-1 start. Head coach Trent Bray will try to keep that momentum going this Saturday at Reser Stadium and move one step closer to bowl eligibility in his first season at the helm.
Bray met with the media this week to discuss the Colorado State matchup. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
- On growing the passing game: "We want shots down the field to come off the run game."
- Bray gives his key stats to look for on defense.
- Defensive back Noble Thomas is out.
- CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and receiver Tory Horton present the biggest challenge from the Rams.
