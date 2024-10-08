Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Previews Nevada Matchup For Week 7

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks on from the sidelines in double overtime against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray looks on from the sidelines in double overtime against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers showed grit last week, managing to beat the Colorado State Rams in overtime at Reser Stadium. While a win is a win, and the Beavers are 4-1, head coach Trent Bray indicated there is still plenty of room for the Beavers to improve in 2024.

This week, the Beavers travel to Nevada for a Saturday matchup at 4:30 PM PT. Bray met with the media on Monday to discuss that matchup and more. Watch the full presser below.

-No official update yet on the extent of Jam Griffin's injury.
-Bray seemed encouraged by quarterback Gevani McCoy's growth this season after three rushing touchdowns on Saturday. "It's not a surprise at how he's playing."
-The Colorado State game in hindsight: "We did not start the game well at all and put ourselves behind the eight ball, which created stressful moments at the end of the game. So hopefully our game is a wake up call."
-On a secondary dealing with multiple injuries: "Guys that are ready got to step up and play."

