WATCH: Oregon State Head Football Coach Trent Bray Talks Beavs' UNLV Matchup
The Oregon State football team had one of their toughest nights of the 2024 season yet this past Saturday, dropping a 42-37 result at Nevada. Quarterback Gevani McCoy struggled throughout, throwing four interceptions and one touchdown.
Now, the 4-2 Beavers will look to rebound with a home date against UNLV this Saturday. Head coach Trent Bray spoke with the media on Monday about what his team needs to do make the most of that opportunity. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On the defensive performance against Nevada: "We got to be more disciplined and detailed in run fits."
-New UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams presents a strong challenge because of his mobility (325 rushing yards on 48 carries).
-McCoy is "absolutely" still the starting quarterback."
-No official update on running back Jam Griffin's injury
More Reading Material From On SI
RECAP: Oregon State Football Ambushed by Nevada Wolfpack, 42-37
Pro Beavs: Gary Payton II Plays 12 Minutes for Warriors in Preseason Matchup with Kings
Former Dutch Bros CEO Donates $3 Million to Oregon State Basketball