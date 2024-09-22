WATCH: Oregon State's Zakaih Saez Makes Insane Pick Six Play In Purdue Win

Oregon State Beavers On SI

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Zakaih Saez (10) intercepts a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers turned in another strong defensive performance in Week Four with a 38-21 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Oregon State's first score of the day actually came from their defense. More than that, it came from an interception return that we'll likely still be talking about for weeks.

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card attempted to dump a short pass off to his running back Reggie Love. However, the ball appeared to be a wobbly pass that deflected up into the air off of Love's shoe, and into the hands of Beavs' freshman linebacker Zakaih Saez. Saez returned it about 20 yards for the score, in one of the most bizarre plays of the season.

The interception was Saez's first as a college player and the OSU defense's third of the season. He also made a tackle for loss in the win.

The Beavers defense forced two total turnovers in the game, celebrating accordingly with the trademark turnover chainsaw prop.

