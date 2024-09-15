Watch: Trent Bray, Players Speak to Media Following Beavers Loss
After a rough 49-14 loss against the Ducks dropped the Beavers to 2-1, Head Coach Trent Bray and players Melvin Jordan and Trent Walker addressed the media. After a close first half, the Beavers defense could not do anything to stop the Ducks offense, resulting in a lopsided defeat.
Bray focused on where the team could improve, especially the defense, and where the team did well. Jordan addressed the defense's shortcomings and where they need to improve. Walker spoke
Notes:
-Bray, on quarterback Gevani McCoy: "He was efficient, there were some nice throws, some nice catches... Overall he did a nice job, he didn't turn the ball over."
Bray, on the team's Linebackers: "They're going to learn as they go. There are going to be learning pains a little bit. Hopefully as we dive into the film these guys will use the opportunity to get better.
Jordan, on next week's game agaisnt Purdue: "You've just got to keep your head down. Coach Bray does a good job of keeping us process oriented."
Walker, on what the team can build on: "I think we communicated well, we could communicate more."