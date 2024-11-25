WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Exciting Oregon State Win Over Washington State
Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers picked up a huge win in Week 13, narrowly beating out Pac-12 rivals Washington State 41-38. Spirits were exceptionally high for the Beavers postgame as they snapped a five-game losing streak and stayed alive in the hunt for a postseason game.
Bray met with local media postgame to share his excitement for the result and where the Beavers found success in the victory. The full presser video is linked below. Bray speaks for the first eight minutes.
- "I think tonight was just what I've seen from these guys all season long. Ups and downs but they just keep going back to work. They they believe in each other. It was just a great team win."
-On finding success in simplifying the offense: "I think Gunderson and the staff did a great job of narrowing things down. What do we do well, how can we use guys...What we did with Jabari and how we used his legs helped us move the ball. So I think they just did a good job of narrowing it down and and, you know, less is more and I think that's what we found tonight."
-On still having a chance to make a bowl game: "I think it's it's it's big. We give ourselves an opportunity with the last game to go to the postseason, which is where everyone wants to be, and we got another great team we got to face but I think it's a definitely a a good thing and a motivating thing."
