Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Exciting Oregon State Win Over Washington State

Joe Londergan

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray walks the sideline during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray walks the sideline during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trent Bray's Oregon State Beavers picked up a huge win in Week 13, narrowly beating out Pac-12 rivals Washington State 41-38. Spirits were exceptionally high for the Beavers postgame as they snapped a five-game losing streak and stayed alive in the hunt for a postseason game.

Bray met with local media postgame to share his excitement for the result and where the Beavers found success in the victory. The full presser video is linked below. Bray speaks for the first eight minutes.

NOTES

- "I think tonight was just what I've seen from these guys all season long. Ups and downs but they just keep going back to work. They they believe in each other. It was just a great team win."

-On finding success in simplifying the offense: "I think Gunderson and the staff did a great job of narrowing things down. What do we do well, how can we use guys...What we did with Jabari and how we used his legs helped us move the ball. So I think they just did a good job of narrowing it down and and, you know, less is more and I think that's what we found tonight."

-On still having a chance to make a bowl game: "I think it's it's it's big. We give ourselves an opportunity with the last game to go to the postseason, which is where everyone wants to be, and we got another great team we got to face but I think it's a definitely a a good thing and a motivating thing."

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

RECAP: Oregon State Earns Signature Win, Upsets Washington State 41-38

Trent Bray Praises Oregon State Players' Work Ethic Despite Losing Streak

State of the Beavs: Huge Beaver Basketball Matchups This Week + Hosting Wazzu at Reser

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football