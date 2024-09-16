WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Loss To Ducks, Previews Purdue Matchup
After a sound defeat at the hands of the Oregon Ducks, the Oregon State Beavers keep it moving this week as they host the Purdue Boilermakers. The 1-1 Big Ten visitors make the trip out west this week after a 66-7 loss to Notre Dame.
On Monday, Oregon State head football coach Trent Bray to discuss his expectations for the Purdue matchup, as well as review what the Beavs need to work on after the Oregon loss. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On the Oregon loss: "We were either giving them too much respect and playing too soft in coverage or you know basic fundamental techniques weren't there when they have been all year...we got to go out there, we got to execute especially in those big moments."
-"We were on script for what we wanted to do and we just kind of lost it that third quarter."
-Bray stated he was happy with Gevani McCoy's progression through the first few weeks of the season
-On Pac-12's expansion: good news, but has no bearing on what they want to accomplish this season
-Van Wells, Darrius Clemons, and Skyler Thomas should all return from injury this week.
More Reading Material From On SI
GAME RECAP: Beavers Routed by Rival Ducks, 49-14
Johan Munch Adds Skill to Oregon State Front Court at 6-foot-11
Oregon State Baseball Will Face Baylor, Auburn, Ohio State in Texas in 2025