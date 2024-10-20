Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Loss To UNLV

Joe Londergan

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers dropped their third game of the season on Saturday, a 33-25 loss to UNLV. The Beavers had some shinging moments in the loss, but ultimately fell short after being stifled early in the second half.

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray commended his team's overall efforts in the loss and answered questions from the media postgame. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

- "Too many self-inflicted stuff, especially in that third quarter. When you play a good team like UNLV that makes it tough to recover. Like the way they battled, never had a question about that. But we got to eliminate the self-inflicted things that that are costing us the last couple weeks."

-Bray mentioned Andre Jordan Jr. as one of the players who made an impact with injuries in the secondary.

-On Gevani McCoy's performance on the final drive: "He made the throws we need him to make. We moved the ball down the field and we just ran out of time."

More Reading Material From On SI

RECAP: UNLV Overpowers Oregon State 33-25 in Corvallis

Oregon State MBB West Coast Conference Media Day Recap

Oregon State Picked Fourth in WCC Preseason Poll Ahead of 2024-2025 Season

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football