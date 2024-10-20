WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Loss To UNLV
The Oregon State Beavers dropped their third game of the season on Saturday, a 33-25 loss to UNLV. The Beavers had some shinging moments in the loss, but ultimately fell short after being stifled early in the second half.
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray commended his team's overall efforts in the loss and answered questions from the media postgame. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
- "Too many self-inflicted stuff, especially in that third quarter. When you play a good team like UNLV that makes it tough to recover. Like the way they battled, never had a question about that. But we got to eliminate the self-inflicted things that that are costing us the last couple weeks."
-Bray mentioned Andre Jordan Jr. as one of the players who made an impact with injuries in the secondary.
-On Gevani McCoy's performance on the final drive: "He made the throws we need him to make. We moved the ball down the field and we just ran out of time."
