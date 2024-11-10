WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Mistakes in San Jose State Loss
Oregon State fell to 4-5 on Saturday with their fourth consecutive loss. This time, OSU fell to San Jose State 24-13 despite an, overall, improved offensive day from the Beavers.
A visibly frustrated Beavers' head coach Trent Bray met with the media following the game to briefly share his thoughts on his team's performance. Watch the full presser below.
NOTES
-On Ben Gulbranson stepping into the starting quarterback role: "Early in the game I thought he was doing some good things. He made some throws, he was managing. Obviously late in the game, the interceptions hurt us."
-On what's wrong with the offense, currently: "It's, you know, executing when it's critical. The red zone, third down, fourth down. That's the big thing that we can take away from why we're in this rut that we're in."
-On sticking with the current lineup, as opposed to letting younger players get experience at key positions: "You don't quit on anyone. They're where they're at for a reason and we're going to stick behind them and believe in them."
