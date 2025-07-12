What is Oregon State Football's Projected Win Total in 2025?
In 2024, Oregon State football started Trent Bray's first season as head coach with tremendous promise, winning four of their first five contests. They won just one more game after that spurt, finishing the season with an overall record of 5-7.
Ahead of the 2024 season, the Beavers's win total was projected by FanDuel at 7.5. Oregon State finished under that mark, though some were surprised that the Beavers were so close to a bowl berth despite massive transfer portal losses.
For 2025, FanDuel currently has the over/under for the Beavers' win total set at 6.5. The current odds for the over are set at -188. A $100 bet would net a profit of $53.19. The current odds for the under are set at +152. A $100 bet on the under would net a profit of $152 if the Beavs were to win less than seven games.
Oregon State open the 2025 season on August 30 at home when they host Cal. The Beavers will once again play an independent schedule in 2025 before the Pac-12 Conference resumes official operations in 2026.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.