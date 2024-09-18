What Purdue Head Coach Ryan Walters Said Ahead of Oregon State Matchup in Corvallis
The 2-1 Oregon State Beavers continue their season with their second consecutive foe from the Big Ten Conference on Saturday as the 1-1 Purdue Boilermakers make the trip to Corvallis.
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters met with the media Monday to discuss his team's season to-date (namely their 66-7 loss to Notre Dame last week). Walters had little to say about the specific matchup against the Beavers. Rather, the leader of the Boilermakers mostly fielded questions about how his team could/should respond from the "worst loss in program history."
"You don't want the the embarrassment and the disappointment hangover to affect how you play on Saturday," Walters said. "So you know I think the the way you get over it... and I don't know if you ever like really get over it I think you you need to wrestle with it. You need to learn from it so that you're reminded of what what will happen if you perform that way again."
The full presser is linked below.
