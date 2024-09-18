Oregon State Beavers On SI

What Purdue Head Coach Ryan Walters Said Ahead of Oregon State Matchup in Corvallis

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters walks on the field during warm ups before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters walks on the field during warm ups before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2-1 Oregon State Beavers continue their season with their second consecutive foe from the Big Ten Conference on Saturday as the 1-1 Purdue Boilermakers make the trip to Corvallis.

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters met with the media Monday to discuss his team's season to-date (namely their 66-7 loss to Notre Dame last week). Walters had little to say about the specific matchup against the Beavers. Rather, the leader of the Boilermakers mostly fielded questions about how his team could/should respond from the "worst loss in program history."

"You don't want the the embarrassment and the disappointment hangover to affect how you play on Saturday," Walters said. "So you know I think the the way you get over it... and I don't know if you ever like really get over it I think you you need to wrestle with it. You need to learn from it so that you're reminded of what what will happen if you perform that way again."

The full presser is linked below.

More Reading Material From On SI

GAME RECAP: Beavers Routed by Rival Ducks, 49-14

Michigan Transfer WR Darrius Clemons Will Debut Against Purdue

WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Oregon State's Loss To Ducks, Previews Purdue Matchup

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football