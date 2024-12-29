After 10-3 Start, Oregon State MBB Host Portland To Begin WCC Play
Oregon State Beavers (10-3, 0-0 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (5-9, 0-1 WCC)
Date: Monday, December 30
Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET
Location: Gill Coliseum - Corvallis Oregon
TV: ESPN+
Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State Beavers made a deep run in the Diamond Head Classic this month, but lost to Nebraska in the finals of that in-season tournament. Now, OSU has returned to Gill Coliseum, where they will begin West Coast Conference play for the very first time.
With a 10-3 overall record, Tinkle's group have the makings of a team that could return the program to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Junior forward Michael Rataj leads the WCC in rebounds per game with 8.8, compiling 106 total. Rataj was named WCC Player of the Week earlier last week after notching his sixth double-double of the year.
Portland began their own WCC season on Saturday, falling to Washington State 89-73. Pilots guard Austin Rapp continues to lead the WCC in three-point shots made with 34.
The Beavs lead the all-time series with Portland 6-3. However, Oregon State lost their two previous meetings with Portland in 2020 and 2016. OSU's most recent win against the Pilots came in 2014, an OT victory in Portland.
