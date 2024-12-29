Oregon State Beavers On SI

After 10-3 Start, Oregon State MBB Host Portland To Begin WCC Play

Joe Londergan

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) posts up on Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) posts up on Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State Beavers (10-3, 0-0 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (5-9, 0-1 WCC)

Date: Monday, December 30

Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET

Location: Gill Coliseum - Corvallis Oregon

TV: ESPN+

Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State Beavers made a deep run in the Diamond Head Classic this month, but lost to Nebraska in the finals of that in-season tournament. Now, OSU has returned to Gill Coliseum, where they will begin West Coast Conference play for the very first time.

With a 10-3 overall record, Tinkle's group have the makings of a team that could return the program to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Junior forward Michael Rataj leads the WCC in rebounds per game with 8.8, compiling 106 total. Rataj was named WCC Player of the Week earlier last week after notching his sixth double-double of the year.

Portland began their own WCC season on Saturday, falling to Washington State 89-73. Pilots guard Austin Rapp continues to lead the WCC in three-point shots made with 34.

The Beavs lead the all-time series with Portland 6-3. However, Oregon State lost their two previous meetings with Portland in 2020 and 2016. OSU's most recent win against the Pilots came in 2014, an OT victory in Portland.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Linebacker Isaiah Chisom Will Transfer To UCLA

State of the Beavs: A Good Start To Transfer Portal Season for Oregon State Football + MBB's Chances in the WCC

What Does Maalik Murphy Bring To The Table With Oregon State Football?

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball