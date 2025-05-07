Colorado Mesa Transfer Center Yaak Yaak Commits to Oregon State
24 hours ago, Oregon State had only 1 center on their 2025-26 men's basketball roster: Coastal Carolina transfer Noah Amenhauser.
Enter Wayne Tinkle. The Beavers head coach addressed an urgent need with the commitment of Colorado Mesa (NCAA Divsion II) transfer center Yaak Yaak.
The 6’11” 225 pound sophomore center with a memorable name has traveled the globe to further his basketball career.
Growing up in Adelaide Australia, Yaak trained with the NBA Global Academy, and represented Australia at the under-19 FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2021, which was held in Latvia over the month of July 2021.
Yaak's first taste of college basketball came at New Mexico State, where he played sparingly. During his true freshman 2023-24 season, the young big man totaled 57 minutes across 15 games.
Desiring more playing time, Yaak transferred to NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa. He started 9 games during his sophomore 2024-25 season, including the team’s final 8 games, while averaging 24.7 minutes, 10.9 points, and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Yaak arrives at Oregon State with two years of eligibility remaining, and will battle for the starting center position.
