GAMEDAY - Oregon State MBB vs. UCF - Time, Channel, Odds, Notes
On Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon State men's basketball team take on the University of Central Florida Knights in Las Vegas in their first matchup of the College Basketball Crown Tournament. The Beavers may need some help from some of their more inexperience players, but can continue to build on one of their best seasons in decades after winning 20 games in the regular season.
Here are a few key things to know about the Beavers' showdown with the Knights.
Oregon State (20-12) vs. UCF (17-16)
Date: Tuesday, April 1
Time: 2:30 p.m. PT // 5:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada
Betting Info via FanDuel
Spread: Oregon State +4.5, UCF -4.5
Point Total: Over 159.5 (-110), Under 159.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Oregon State (+170), UCF (-205)
NOTES
-DaMarco Minor is the Oregon State's leading scorer not currently in the transfer portal, averaging 9.7 points per game.
-The Beavers face former Stanford head coach Johnny Dawkins, who went 10-7 against OSU while leading the Cardinal from 2008 to 2016.
-Oregon State are playing a game in April for the second time in program history (2009).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.