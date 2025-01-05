Huge Second Half Pushes Oregon State MBB Past San Diego 81-54
Oregon State moved to 12-4 overall and 2-1 in WCC play on Saturday. A 27-point home win over San Diego pushed the Beavers to that mark. Wayne Tinkle's group were victorious over the the struggling Toreros by a final score of 81-54.
After taking a five-point lead into the halftime break, Oregon State's defense held San Diego to just 20.6% (7-34) from the field in the second half. Meanwhile, the Beavs outscored San Diego 48-26 in the final 20 minutes.
Offensively, OSU finished the game with a field goal percentage of 57.8%, above their season average of 48.2%.
Forward Michael Rataj led the way for OSU with18 points, 10 rebounds and four assist, marking his sixth double-double of the year. Rataj was one of four Beavers who scored in double figures on Saturday. Liutauras Lelevicius and Nate Kingz were also part of that group with three three-point makes apiece.
The Beavers are back on the road on Thursday, January 9 at Santa Clara. That contest is scheduled for 7 PM PT on ESPN+.
