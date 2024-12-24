Oregon State Beavers On SI

Late Rally Lifts Oregon State Past Oakland in Overtime at Diamond Head Classic

Joe Londergan

Oregon State guard Liutauras Lelevicius drains a 3-point shot as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State Beavers will be playing for a championship on Christmas Day at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

OSU secured a spot in the final of the holiday college hoops tournament Monday, taking down the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies 80-74. The Beavers needed an overtime period, after being down six points in the final two minutes of regulation to move to 10-2 on the season.

Sophomore guard Liutauras Lelevicius led OSU in scoring with 17 points, including the final three points of regulation that sent the game into overtime. In OT, Lelevicius scored four points to help push Oregon State over the edge. The Lithuanian made all five of his free-throw attempts on the evening and was OSU's leading rebounder with nine.

As a team, Oregon State went 11-for-24 from beyond the three-point line. Josiah Lake made three three-pointers off the bench, and finished with 11 points.

The Beavs will face Nebraska on Wednesday, at 5:30 PM PT on ESPN2.

