Missouri State Transfer Guard Dez White Commits to Oregon State
This week, an NCAA D1 starting guard committed to the Oregon State men’s basketball program: Missouri State transfer Dez White.
The 6’2” guard averaged 14 points and started every game for Missouri State last season, while never playing less than 30 minutes a night.
The son of college football player Andre White, who played defensive back at Missouri in the early 1990s, Dez White was a 3 year starter at Helias High School in Jefferson City Missouri. After an impressive junior season which featured all-conference and all-state honors, White played his senior year at The Skills Factory in Atlanta. He earned a three-star rating from 247Sports and On3.
White received offers from Southern Illinois, Florida International (FIU), Missouri, and others, but initially committed & signed with George Mason. In April 2023, he was released from his national letter of intent, and he committed to Austin Peay later that month.
His 2023-24 freshman year at Austin Peay featured 34 starts in 35 games, and he earned ASUN All-Freshman Team honors. White averaged 7.9 points per game, and set a program freshman record 63 three-point shots.
After transferring to Missouri State, White’s 2024-25 season featured a 30 point game against Indiana State, 7 three pointers hit in a separate Indiana State matchup, a herculean 49 minute effort versus Tulsa, and an eye-popping 6 steals facing Evansville.
White joins an Oregon State backcourt which includes returning reserve Josiah Lake, plus transfers Keziah Ekissi and Malcolm Christie. He will enroll at Oregon State with two years of eligibility remaining.