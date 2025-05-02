Oakland SG Malcolm Christie Commits to Oregon State
Wayne Tinkle has once again spanned the globe in search of talent.
Last night, the Oregon State men's basketball program secured a commitment from Malcolm Christie, a Canadian 6'5" senior shooting guard from Oakland University.
Christie was born in the Canadian province of New Brunswick - his hometown is roughly an hour from the Maine border - and he began college at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.
Christie excelled during Dalhousie's 2023-24 men's basketball season, winning his conference's Most Valuable Player award, averaging 22.1 points per game, and setting a school record for points in a game (51 on November 25th 2023). Following the season, he transferred to Oakland and moved stateside.
With the Golden Grizzlies last season, Christie averaged 8.3 points and 20 minutes per game. He brings excellent three point shooting to Corvallis: last season he swished 32.1% of his long distance attempts, in an offense that encouraged him to attempt 224 three point shots.
Notably, he played against the Beavers in December 2024. Oregon State lost 80-74 in overtime. Now, he will try to help them win games.
Christie enters Oregon State as a senior, and the 2025-26 season will be his final year of eligibility.