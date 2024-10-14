One Future Pac-12 Team Included in Preseason AP Top 25
Only a few short weeks before the start of the men's college basketball season, the Associated Press released their annual preseason top 25 rankings.
The Pac-12 Conference will not technically be represented in college basketball this year. However, as the league continues to add member institutions for the 2026-2027 academic year, one future Pac-12 member starts the season as the #6 team in the country: Mark Few's Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Gonzaga finished the 2023-2024 season with a record of 27-8 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga have reached the NCAA tournament 25 consecutive times, not including the 2020 tournament which was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Gonzaga were announced as the latest addition to the Pac-12 on October 1. Utah State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and Boise State will join the Pac-12 in the summer of 2026.
For the next two seasons, both Gonzaga and the Oregon State Beavers will play as members of the West Coast Conference. They'll meet in Corvallis on January 16 and in Spokane on January 28 of 2025 as part of this upcoming season.
Gonzaga play their first game of the 2024-2025 season on November 4 at home against Baylor.
