Oregon State Basketball Breaks 35-Year-Old Program Drought in Win Over San Diego
On Saturday afternoon, the Oregon State men's basketball team picked up an 83-73 road win at San Diego to move to 20-9 overall on the season.
With that record and two regular season games remaining, the Beavs have reached the 20-win mark in the regular season for the first time since the 1989-1990 season that saw OSU win a share of the Pac-10 title.
Michael Rataj scored 29 points in the Beavers' latest win, one shy of his season high, along with ten rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season. All of the Beavs' starters scored in double figures on Saturday, despite shooting just over 40% from the floor.
San Diego held a three-point lead at the half, but the Beavs managed to battle back thanks to a superior rebounding presence. OSU pulled down 41 rebounds compared to 28 by USD.
Since Santa Clara also won on Saturday night against Washington State, the Beavers are still one game behind in the race for a top-four spot in the WCC, which would land them an automatic spot in the quarterfinals of the upcoming West Coast Conference tournament.
The Beavs now prepare for their final home game of the regular season, scheduled for Wednesday, February 26 against San Francisco. Tipoff is set for 8 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.