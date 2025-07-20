Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Basketball Earns NABC Academic Honor For Third-Straight Year

Feb 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle instructs from the bench in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oregon State men's basketball is once again one of the recipients of the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize programs that completed the 2024-2024 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. Oregon State have now won the award for three consecutive seasons.

Head coach Wayne Tinkle's team recently completed a 2024-2025 season where they finished with an overall record of 20-13. That campaign ended with a loss to the University of Central Florida in the first College Basketball Crown tournament.

Oregon State are currently set to open the 2025 season on November 3 against North Dakota State in Corvallis.

