Oregon State Basketball Earns NABC Academic Honor For Third-Straight Year
Oregon State men's basketball is once again one of the recipients of the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize programs that completed the 2024-2024 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. Oregon State have now won the award for three consecutive seasons.
Head coach Wayne Tinkle's team recently completed a 2024-2025 season where they finished with an overall record of 20-13. That campaign ended with a loss to the University of Central Florida in the first College Basketball Crown tournament.
Oregon State are currently set to open the 2025 season on November 3 against North Dakota State in Corvallis.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of The Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify