Oregon State Basketball Lands Coastal Carolina 7'2" Transfer Noah Amenhauser

Jan. 26, 2021; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Estrella's center Noah Amenhauser throws a free-throw at Estrella Foothills High School. Credit: Meg Potter/The Arizona Republic Estrella Foothills Basketball
Oregon State men's basketball has been hit especially hard by the transfer portal this cycle, with seven players departing the program. However, the Beavers did get some good news regarding their transfer portal class on Monday.

Coastal Carolina transfer center Noah Amenhauser has committed to Oregon State for the 2025-2026 season, per 247Sports. The Chanticleer's roster listed the sophomore at 7'2" and 255 pounds.

Amenhauser started 30 games for Coastal Carolina, shooting 55.7% from the floor. He averaged 10.8 points per game and averaged six rebounds per game last season.

Amenhauser began his college career at Grand Canyon University, where as a freshman he played in 13 games and finished the 2023 season with 16 points and six rebounds.

As a senior at Arizona's Estrella Foothills High School, he averaged 21.9 points per game. 247Sports rated Amenhauser as a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 9 player in the state of Arizona for that class.

OSU have also added JUCO guard Keziah Ekissi for 2025 and have a commitment from Southern Indiana power forward Stephen Olowoniyi.

The Beavs will still have some ground to make up in the portal across the roster due to the aforementioned losses.

