Oregon State Basketball: Southern Utah Transfer Parsa Fallah is a Skilled Post Scorer
Last season, post-up big Parsa Fallah was Southern Utah University's most efficient scorer, finishing third on the team in points per game while shooting an impressive 57% from the field while averaging 13.2 points per game.
What's most impressive about the Iranian native is his repertoire of moves near the basket, using a combination of spin moves and fakes that often fool defenders to a highlight-reel degree. His ability in the post was a major strength for Southern Utah last year, as he did not have to be set up to score –he could make things happen himself in one-on-one situations. Once he's in the right positioning on the block, he made it a nightmare for opponents to guard
This skill extended to his passing game as well – he had a 13% assist rate with the Thunderbirds last season, and at 6-foot-9, he is able to make reads out of the paint, often finding cutters to the basket and creating easy layup opportunities. Though he turned the ball over more times than he assisted, he still made some good reads and created scoring chances for Southern Utah.
Though the team struggled to score consistently, with an offensive rating of 100.9 for 241st in the country, their most efficient option all season was Fallah. He averaged 1.14 points per shot, which puts him in the 68th percentile in the nation in this category according to Synergy Sports.
For a team that is searching for answers on the offensive end, Fallah can provide some sort of go-to offense for the Beavers this season. The fact that he takes 70.5% of his shots at the rim helps to define his role in the offense, meaning at least one query has been solved. Given his scoring prowess, he will likely have a starting role on this team or at least play starter-level minutes.
Overall, Fallah is an important piece for Oregon State this year.